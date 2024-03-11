Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

