Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 933.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

