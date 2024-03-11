Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.