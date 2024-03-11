Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after buying an additional 1,437,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

