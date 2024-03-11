Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

