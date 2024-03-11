Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE UPS opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

