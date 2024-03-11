Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after buying an additional 858,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $47,086,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $183.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

