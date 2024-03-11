Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 263 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Matson by 18.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after purchasing an additional 338,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $14,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Matson had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.