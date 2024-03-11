Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 422 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $39.34 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

