Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

HACK stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

