Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,044,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,971 shares of company stock worth $33,345,571 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $462.55 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $467.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

