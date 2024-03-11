Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 5,191 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 141,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,471 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 8.48%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

