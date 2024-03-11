International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 5.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $198.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.