International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 13,760 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $727,491.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,563.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.2 %

INSW stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.05.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 188.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 227,480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.