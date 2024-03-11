Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.04% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $52,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,666,000 after purchasing an additional 322,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.42.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 195,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,185. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

