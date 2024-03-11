Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.95. 4,382,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,947,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 8.8 %

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Articles

