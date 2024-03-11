Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 67,695 shares.The stock last traded at $54.87 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 123,192 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

