Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.24. 2,797,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,689,254. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.