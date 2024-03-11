Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 14.50% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $454,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $102.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $103.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

