Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,497 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $21,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 261.0% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period.

RPG opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

