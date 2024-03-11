Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 11th (AQN, BILI, CHH, DRRX, DV, FL, FRPT, GHC, ISDR, KC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 11th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Macquarie currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $157.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

