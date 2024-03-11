Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,713. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

