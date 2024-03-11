Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/10/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/2/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/26/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/15/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/14/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/6/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/29/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/13/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
OCUL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,713. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
