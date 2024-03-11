Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,452 put options on the company. This is an increase of 924% compared to the average daily volume of 630 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL
Insider Activity at BlackLine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,530,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,130,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackLine Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.96. 186,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,271. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.00, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $67.81.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackLine
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.