Invst LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Invst LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.07. 1,788,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

