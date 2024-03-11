Invst LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after buying an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.56 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,999. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.