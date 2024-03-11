Invst LLC Buys 2,897 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Invst LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. 1,200,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

