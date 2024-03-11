Invst LLC Buys 300 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Invst LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.44. 350,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.69. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

