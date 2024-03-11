Invst LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $824.42. The company had a trading volume of 145,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $798.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $731.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

