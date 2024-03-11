Invst LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Invst LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.13. 2,382,374 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

