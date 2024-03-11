Invst LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $41.86. 151,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

