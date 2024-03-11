Invst LLC Purchases 30,858 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invst LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $512.92. 1,683,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,495. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $396.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

