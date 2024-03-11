Invst LLC Sells 3,296 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Invst LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.92. 23,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,394. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $238.68. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

