Invst LLC Takes $24.92 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 763,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,916,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 279,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,593. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

