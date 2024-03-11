Invst LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Invst LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,394 shares. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

