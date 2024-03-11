Invst LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2024

Invst LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,394 shares. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

