IOTA Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $56.35 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,172,092,163 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

