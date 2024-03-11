iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(3.73)-$(3.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($3.58). The company issued revenue guidance of $825-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.96 million. iRobot also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.13)-$(2.00) EPS.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 1,841,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,755. iRobot has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

