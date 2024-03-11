Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.28 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

