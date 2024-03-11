iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Lifted by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 496.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.16. 740,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,863. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

