iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 221,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

