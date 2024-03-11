iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,659. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.