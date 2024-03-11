iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Boosted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 493,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,636. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

