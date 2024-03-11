iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.0% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 186,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $113.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

