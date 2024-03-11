iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.07

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.07 and last traded at $103.46, with a volume of 551275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.