iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.98

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 5285680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,403,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $95,729,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.