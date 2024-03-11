iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.45

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 1431256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,988,000 after buying an additional 3,797,883 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

