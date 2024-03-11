iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.50

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.50 and last traded at $183.19, with a volume of 1678232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.66.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.77. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

