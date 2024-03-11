iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.06

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 50511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $866.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

