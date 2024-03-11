iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.29

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 103630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $606.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

