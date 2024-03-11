iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.29

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 236425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

