iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.29

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 236425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.