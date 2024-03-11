iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $330.00. 233,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

